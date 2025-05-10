Pakistan Army Uses Old Video of Former J&K Gov Satya Pal Malik and Rahul Gandhi to Defame India in International Media

Tensions between India and Pakistan accelerated and continue for the third day today after India's missile attacks in Pakistan and Pok under 'Operation Sindoor' which targeted nine terrorist hubs. In retaliation, Pahalgam suffered a deadly terrorist attack that took 26 innocent lives, including a Nepali citizen. Since then, air strikes have been ongoing between the two countries, with India giving a befitting reply to every attack by Pakistan across the border.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has played its cheap tricks to discredit India. In the international media, the Pakistani Army accused India by displaying an old video featuring former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Rahul Gandhi. Through this video, Pakistan blamed India for the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan Army brought International Media and showed them videos of Rahul Gandhi and Satypal Malik.



Addressing the press conference, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif told reporters, "India itself carried out the Pulwama attack for its political interests, and then blamed it on Pakistan so it could win the election by taking action against Pakistan."

This statement by the Pakistani Army echoes the earlier statement made by Satya Pal Malik. The Pak Army further claimed that the Indian government is repeating history and endangering innocent Kashmiri people for its own benefit.

Pakistan's statement came at a time when the Indian Army launched an attack inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam incident. Air strikes between the two nations have continued since May 8. Indian armed forces have shot down several Pakistani drones. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Army is continuously firing along the LoC, forcing people to migrate from border areas in Jammu and Kashmir.