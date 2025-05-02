Pakistan attempts to attack Indian websites linked to children

New Delhi, May 2 Pakistan has once again resorted to cyberattacks against India. In a continued wave of cyber offensives, Pakistan-sponsored hacker groups such as “Cyber Group HOAX1337” and “National Cyber Crew” made unsuccessful attempts to breach some websites.

Defence sources told IANS that these hacking efforts were promptly identified and neutralised by Indian cybersecurity agencies. The latest cyberattacks were carried out on Thursday.

Highly-placed sources submitted that among the latest provocations, the websites of Army Public School Nagrota and Sunjuwan were targeted and attempted to be defaced with messages mocking the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

In another incident, a website catering to ex-servicemen’s healthcare services was defaced, signalling Pakistan’s growing frustration. There have been repeated attempts made by hackers operating from Pakistan to attack websites having linkages to children, old age veterans and other innocent people.

Resorting to attacking veterans and families’ platforms reflects another low by Pakistan and their continuous attempt at unethical ways of operating.

The hacking of the Army Institute of Hotel Management’s website and Indian Air Force veterans’ further illustrates the Pakistani establishment’s intent to provoke and escalate tensions in the digital battlespace.

These brazen cyberattacks are part of a broader pattern of provocation by Pakistan, which has long employed terrorism and information warfare against India, sources added.

Defence experts said that it appears that Pakistan is testing India's restraint and patience.

Before these latest cyberattacks, earlier in the past week, Pakistani cyber operators targeted Indian military-related websites, including those of the Army Nursing College, Army Public Schools, Army Welfare Housing Organisation, Army Welfare Placement Organisation and others.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The brutal attack claimed the lives of 26 people.

The terrorists reportedly asked the names of the tourists before shooting at them. Since the incident, the Indian Army has launched an intensive operation against terrorists in the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also been engaging in firing along the Line of Control (LoC). Since the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has been continuously firing on the Line of Control. On the other hand, it is launching cyberattacks on institutions related to the Indian Army.

Pakistan has so far launched cyberattacks on educational institutions, medical institutions and welfare-related websites related to the Indian Army. India has warned Pakistan over the ceasefire violations.

The Indian side over the matter on Tuesday conveyed its warning in the weekly hotline talks between the India and Pakistan DGMOs.

According to Defence sources, this year itself, Pakistani troops have violated the Ceasefire Agreement 15 times in addition to 2,651 instances of minor small arms firing and abetted three infiltration attempts wherein seven terrorists were killed.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to these provocations while maintaining its commitment to restraint.

