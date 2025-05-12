‘Pakistan bowed before PM Modi’: Kumaraswamy lauds success of Operation Sindoor

Bengaluru, May 12 Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday that the Indian armed forces have taught a befitting lesson to Pakistan and asserted that Pakistan bowed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Operation Sindoor was more than a success.

“Pakistan has bowed down before the resolute leadership of PM Modi and the might of our armed forces. PM Modi has taken bold decisions in the interest of national security. Indian armed forces have destroyed the terrorist camps operating from across the border. Pakistan military, which was nurturing terrorism, launched attacks against India, and India has responded accordingly,” said the Minister.

“India has asserted its dominance across all fronts. Pakistan was shaken. In order to decisively end terror activities, our Prime Minister took bold decisions, and our soldiers launched precision strikes on terror camps. It is wrong to claim that the ceasefire happened due to U.S. mediation. Pakistan has engaged in various diplomatic theatrics to save face on the global stage,” Kumaraswamy added.

He said that India has never agreed to third-party intervention on Kashmir, adding that PM Modi has reiterated this stand.

“On matters of national interest, PM Modi has never compromised. There is an argument in some quarters that a full-scale war was necessary to dismantle Pakistan’s terror infrastructure. On the other hand, some cite the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war as a cautionary reference. The Central government is carefully considering all aspects. But if Pakistan fails to learn its lesson even now, it will face the wrath of India in the days ahead,” he said.

“We must all support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisions. Since the Pahalgam attack, the entire country has witnessed how the PM has handled the situation. The Prime Minister and the Defence Minister have conducted several high-level meetings, and the government has taken bold steps in the interest of national security,” Kumaraswamy added.

He added that PM Modi has made tough calls against Pakistan to ensure an end to terrorism.

“The decisions taken by the Prime Minister and our armed forces have protected the honour and dignity of our nation. Our armed forces have upheld the pride of our country and ensured punishment for terrorists. Within just two days, our armed forces demonstrated extraordinary valour and forced Pakistan into submission,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor