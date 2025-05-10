Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire; ‘Explosions Heard Across Srinagar,’ Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 10, 2025 22:02 IST2025-05-10T22:01:43+5:302025-05-10T22:02:36+5:30

Pakistani launched the series of drone attack on Jammu's Srinagar breaching the Ceasefire within the hours. According to the information received, ...

Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire; ‘Explosions Heard Across Srinagar,’ Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah | Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire; ‘Explosions Heard Across Srinagar,’ Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire; ‘Explosions Heard Across Srinagar,’ Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Pakistani launched the series of drone attack on Jammu's Srinagar breaching the Ceasefire within the hours. According to the information received, Pakistan has fired artillery on the international border in Akhnoor, Rajouri and RS Pura. At the same time, a drone attack has taken place in Baramulla. Pakistan has also violated the ceasefire in the Palwala sector of Jammu.

According to TOI reports the loud blasts were reported in Srinagar, while air raid sirens went off in Udhampur and other parts of the Jammu region. Following a Pakistani drone intrusion  one in a series of nighttime provocations  blackouts were enforced in areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan as a precaution. Despite the proposed ceasefire, drone attacks persisted, though most were neutralized by Indian air defenses. 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also tweeted about this and angrily asked what happened to the ceasefire. He has also tweeted a video of the clash.

Following talks between the Indian and Pakistani DGMOs at 3:35 pm today, a ceasefire has been declared, effective from 5 pm. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that both countries agreed to immediately cease air, sea, and land attacks. Further discussions on strategy are scheduled for May 12. However, Pakistan has reportedly resumed firing towards India, triggering sirens.

Open in app
Tags :India-Pakistan TensionsIndia Pakistan CeasefireOperation SindoorJammu KashmirCeasefire