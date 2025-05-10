Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire; ‘Explosions Heard Across Srinagar,’ Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Pakistani launched the series of drone attack on Jammu's Srinagar breaching the Ceasefire within the hours. According to the information received, Pakistan has fired artillery on the international border in Akhnoor, Rajouri and RS Pura. At the same time, a drone attack has taken place in Baramulla. Pakistan has also violated the ceasefire in the Palwala sector of Jammu.

According to TOI reports the loud blasts were reported in Srinagar, while air raid sirens went off in Udhampur and other parts of the Jammu region. Following a Pakistani drone intrusion one in a series of nighttime provocations blackouts were enforced in areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan as a precaution. Despite the proposed ceasefire, drone attacks persisted, though most were neutralized by Indian air defenses.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also tweeted about this and angrily asked what happened to the ceasefire. He has also tweeted a video of the clash.

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

#WATCH | J&K | Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Udhampur



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/oQO8RwhBfm — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Following talks between the Indian and Pakistani DGMOs at 3:35 pm today, a ceasefire has been declared, effective from 5 pm. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that both countries agreed to immediately cease air, sea, and land attacks. Further discussions on strategy are scheduled for May 12. However, Pakistan has reportedly resumed firing towards India, triggering sirens.