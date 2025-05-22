Pakistan brought to its knees for Pahalgam attack: PM Modi roars in Rajasthan

New Delhi, May 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Indian armed forces taught Pakistan a lesson for the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam and 'Operation Sindoor' made the enemy nation kneel in just a matter of a few hours.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, PM Modi said, "Terrorists had tried to wipe out the sindoor of our sisters by killing their husbands, after segregating them on basis of religion and for this depraved act, they and their handlers as well as masters have been given a befitting response by our forces."

"In response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, our forces flattened the terror bases across the border in just 22 minutes. Our forces destroyed and decimated nine big terror infrastructure in just 22 minutes," PM Modi said, highlighting the efficacy and significance of 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The whole world has got to see what happens when Sindoor turns gunpowder," he roared, while the crowd elicited loud cheers and chanted Modi-Modi.

PM Modi's visit to Bikaner also revived memories of his 2019 public address in Churu, a town near India-Pakistan border, where he delivered his first address after the Balakot airstrikes, following the Pulwama terror attack.

Recalling his 2019 address, PM Modi said, "Five years ago, when the Indian Air Force carried out Balakot air strikes, my first public address was in a border region in Rajasthan.

When I came to Rajasthan after Air Force strikes across the border, I had said, "Saugandh mujhe mitti ki, main desh nahin mitne doonga, main desh nahin jhukne doonga."

"Today, after Operation Sindoor - I am addressing my first public address in the border area in Bikaner, Rajasthan," he said and added that India's enemies will now be punished beyond their imagination.

"This is a new form of justice – yeh Operation Sindoor hai," PM Modi thundered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor