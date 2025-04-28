Pakistan destined to cry, will have to pay the price for Pahalgam horror: Anil Vij (IANS interview)

Ambala, April 28 Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday came down heavily on Pakistan for fomenting trouble on Indian soil and said that it will have to pay a heavy price for unleashing carnage on innocent tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows.

Vij said that Pakistan is "destined to cry," as it accused India of "water terrorism" for "violating" the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). He also took aim at the previous governments pertaining to 1960s, calling the leaders "Pakistan sympathisers" for signing the treaty, which did not benefit India at all.

In an interview with IANS, Vij spoke on a wide array of issues including Pahalgam terror attack in J&K, which claimed 26 innocent lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stern warning to terrorists, and the Opposition's support to the government on punishing India's enemies.

Following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: India suspended Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan as part of retaliatory measure against terror attacks, creating a lot of uproar in the neighbouring nation. How do you this step troubling the terror-sponsor nation?

Anil Vij: Pakistan is destined to cry. If we stop our water, it cries, and if we release the water, then also it makes a fuss. This is our water, we can use it in whatever way we want.

In 1960, some of our leaders sympathising with Pakistan signed this treaty to benefit Islamabad without thinking about India. However, now since the Prime Minister of the country is Narendra Modi, he will only do what is good for the country.

IANS: Following Pahalgam terror attack, the opposition parties, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, has assured full support to whatever action the Centre deems fit. What do you have to say about this?

Anil Vij: It is good that whenever we are attacked by international forces, we become united as a nation. We do keep fighting over issues inside the country, but whenever there is a big attack on the country, we all come together to fight it. It is a good thing that everyone has assured support on this issue.

Many powerful countries from abroad have also assured support to India. This is because the Prime Minister has built a strong personality among world leaders, and he has also received letters of support from several countries.

IANS: Do you think the terrorist attack was pre-planned?

Anil Vij: Before committing such a big crime, they must have planned it. It is being told that their masters had a satellite phone, which clearly shows that their masters were guiding them. It is also being told that cameras were installed on their helmets which makes it clear that the targets given to them were also being monitored to see if they were being accomplished or not.

It is clear that Pakistan was keeping an eye on everyone. Every community has a birthplace, and the birthplace of terrorists is Pakistan. It will have to face the consequences of this, if not today, then tomorrow.

IANS: There are reports that the terrorists specifically targeted Hindus. What do you have to say about this?

Anil Vij: They only wanted to spread hatred and create divisions between Hindus and Muslims, so they asked each person's name and even made them remove their clothes to verify the religion, and then they shot only the Hindus. They did not shoot Hindustanis, but Hindus. All this was done because they wanted to drive a wedge between the Hindus and Muslims, but they would not succeed in their aim under any circumstances.

IANS: PM Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, issued a stern warning to the terrorists and assured the countrymen that justice will be served. What do you have to say about this?

Anil Vij: Ever since this incident happened in J&K, PM Modi has been giving his message in clear words that this will be accounted for and perpetrators will face severe consequences. Just like we have seen in the past, he will do whatever he has promised.

The entire country believes that if PM Modi has said something then he will definitely show it by doing it. When that time will come, the world will see what will happen to Pakistan.

