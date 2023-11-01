Pakistan drone recovered in Punjab
By IANS | Published: November 1, 2023 02:25 PM2023-11-01T14:25:04+5:302023-11-01T14:30:03+5:30
Chandigarh, Nov 1 In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Wednesday recovered ...
Chandigarh, Nov 1 In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Wednesday recovered a Chinese drone originated from Pakistan from fields in Amritsar district.
During morning hours on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the police on the outskirts of Mahwa village.
During the search operation, a drone was recovered from the fields.
It was a Quadcopter made in China.
Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled, said the BSF.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app