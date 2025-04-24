Pakistan Govt’s Official X Account Suspended in India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pakistan government was suspended on Thursday, April 24, in India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, said to be the deadliest attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked the Elon Musk-owned social media platform to block the official account of Pakistan's government in India. The account has now been blocked after a request from Meity and is no longer accessible to users in India.

The action follows a series of breaking big diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including the effective downgrading of diplomatic relations with Pakistan, closure of key border routes, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches from its High Commission in New Delhi.

The diplomatic fallout comes a day after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to determine India's response to the April 23 attack in Pahalgam. The CCS resolved to take sweeping action against Pakistan, which New Delhi accuses of harbouring and supporting cross-border terrorism.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Maharashtra Govt Arranges Two Special Flights to Bring Back 183 Stranded Tourists from Srinagar.

India has also suspended all defence, naval and air advisors from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. These individuals have been declared persona non grata and instructed to leave the country within a week.

India will soon withdraw its military advisors from its high commission in Islamabad. India also suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and existing visas issued to Pakistani nationals under this programme have been cancelled with immediate effect.