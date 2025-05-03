Pakistan has launched a disinformation campaign: Army

Jammu, May 3 The Indian Army informed on Saturday that the Pakistani media and their proxy social media handles have launched a disinformation campaign against the country's armed forces officers after being rattled by India’s firm resolve to punish the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“In the wake of India’s firm resolve to punish the perpetrators of the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, several Pakistan-based media outlets and proxy social-media handles have launched a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting senior Indian Armed Forces officers,” a defence ministry official said.

He added that these attempts have been comprehensively debunked by official records and authoritative fact-checks, once again exposing Islamabad’s habitual resort to fake narratives whenever confronted with the prospect of decisive Indian action.

“Pakistani channels and troll networks alleged that Lieutenant General D.S. Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency, had been 'sacked' and exiled to the 'Kala Pani penal colony in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following supposed operational lapses,” he said.

The defence official said that far from being dismissed, Lieutenant General Rana has been promoted to the rank of Commander-in-Chief in situ means he is now elevated to a higher rank in the same appointment as DG DIA.

He will take over as Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), a prestigious tri-services command on June 1, 2025.

“Pro-Pakistani social media handles insinuated that Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar was ‘shunted out’ of Northern Command for security failures linked to the Pahalgam attack. Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar retired honourably on 30 April 2025 upon superannuation after nearly four decades of distinguished service. The routine change of command had been notified well in advance,” he said.

The official added that a network of Pakistan-originated accounts claimed that Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal S.P. Dharkar, was “dismissed” for “refusing to fight a war” against Pakistan.

“Air Marshal Dharkar completed his full tenure and superannuated on 30 April 2025, receiving a ceremonial guard-of-honour and paying homage at the National War Memorial. Air Marshal Tiwari has since taken over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff as part of an orderly succession plan. These fabrications exhibit a clear pattern. Each false claim surfaced within hours of New Delhi’s calibrated diplomatic and military signalling after the Pahalgam outrage,” he said.

The official further pointed out that senior commanders in charge of intelligence, Northern theatre operations, and air-power employment were singled out to sow doubt about India’s preparedness, adding that the stories were propagated by a cluster of known ISI-linked social-media handles that have previously spread disinformation regarding Balakot, surgical strikes, and Rafale capabilities.

“Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the Ministry of Defence, and independent media outlets issued clarifications within hours, ensuring that misinformation failed to gain domestic traction. The Indian government has blocked several Pakistan-origin channels and accounts that posted doctored content, in accordance with India’s Information Technology Rules 2021,” he said.

He said that the Indian Armed Forces remain fully mission-ready; senior leadership transitions are proceeding seamlessly under established protocols.

“Pakistan’s latest disinformation spree is a testament to its desperation in the face of India’s measured yet resolute posture against cross-border terrorism. The Indian Armed Forces - anchored in transparency, professional integrity, and constitutional oversight - will not be distracted by propaganda,” the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor