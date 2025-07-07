Pakistan Military Involved In 26/11, Says Tahawwur Rana

26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana has given a big revelation during his interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He said that he was a "trusted agent of the Pakistan Army." Sources said that Rana has provided crucial details about his connections with the Pakistani military and intelligence services, including ISI, in the conspiracy of the Mumbai terror attacks. "I have been working as Pakistan Army agent," said Rana.

Developing story..