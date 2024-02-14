Pakistan rangers violate ceasefire along IB in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 14 Pakistan rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K’s Jammu district.

Official sources said that Pakistan rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at a BSF outpost on the IB in J&K’s Jammu district.

“BSF troops effectively retaliated and intermittent firing exchanges continued for around 20 minutes,” sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor