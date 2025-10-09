Pakistan security apparatus crumbles amid TLP protests and TTP attacks

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Pakistan security establishment appears to be crumbling with violent protests and terror attacks engulfing Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) respectively.

While protests have erupted in Lahore following violent clashes between the security forces and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in KP, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) killed a Major and injured several soldiers.

The violence comes amid Pakistan trying to forge alliances between the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to fight against the TTP in KP and Balochistan.

In Lahore, the TLP members held a violent protest when the security forces trued to seal their headquarters.

The police had to resort to lathi charge, tear gas shelling and shelling against the protesters.

There have been multiple injuries reported on both sides.

The TLP has been protesting against the Gaza deal, which they say is being supported by Western powers, particularly the US.

The TLP had called on its supporters to march to the US Embassy in Islamabad after Friday prayers on October 10.

Pakistan, which is currently in the good books of the US, had to act against such action as it is the US that is pushing for such action.

The situation worsened following the arrest of TLP leader Name Chatha from Islamabad.

There is no sign of the situation dying down as the TLP has announced a massive sit-in in Islamabad, while also calling on thousands to enter the capital from Punjab and other provinces.

A high alert has been issued in both Islamabad and Lahore.

Security has been tightened in the Red Zone, which houses the embassies of foreign nations.

While the security forces are trying to douse the fire in Islamabad and Lahore, the Pakistan Army suffered severe losses at KP's Dera Ismail.

In a fierce encounter with the TTP, the Pakistan Army lost Major Sibtain from Quetta.

Several soldiers were also injured in the encounter.

This is the 10th instance when an officer of the Pakistan security forces has been killed while battling against the TTP.

The worry for the Pakistan Army is that the TTP has shown no signs of relenting.

In fact it has increased the frequency of its attacks on the Pakistani armed forces.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan security forces during an encounter at Orakzai district lost 11 security personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major.

Nineteen TTP militants were killed in the encounter.

In March and April 2025, the Pakistan Army lost a Captain and a Sepoy during encounters with the TTP.

These were reported in the Dera Ismail and the Mardi areas.

These incidents indicate, that the TTP is becoming more aggressive against the Pakistan Army.

Although, the Pakistani Army, too, has intensified operations to dismantle TTP terror camps, it has faced major casualties that include both soldiers and senior officers.

The battle against the TTP is crucial for Pakistan in the event of it signing deals with the US and China.

The TTP and the Balochistan Nationalist Army (BLA) are both headaches for the Pakistan Army as they battle both in KP as well as Balochistan.

Keeping Balochistan safe is important for Pakistan due to the minerals deal with the US.

Further, China, too, is applying pressure on Pakistan to keep the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project safe.

This project has been subject to violent attacks by the TTP and BLA for many years.

China, which will engage with Pakistan for the CPEC 2.0, has sought assurances from Islamabad regarding the safety of the project and also its workers.

During the attacks by the TTP and BLA, many Chinese workers have been targeted while others have even lost their lives.

