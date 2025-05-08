Pakistan Sends Tanks to India Border as Tensions Rise After Drone Attacks: Reports

India Pakistan War Latest News: Following a military action by India, Pakistan launched a series of drone strikes targeting India late at night on May 8, between 9 and 10 PM. India’s military quickly retaliated, shooting down all of Pakistan’s drone attacks. Reports have since emerged claiming that India has also carried out strikes within Lahore, Pakistan. Military activity along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan has sharply increased as tensions continue to rise.

According to intelligence sources, media reports claim that Pakistan is sending tanks from the Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur regions towards the India-Pakistan border. A large number of tanks and soldiers are being deployed along the border.

The escalation follows India's strike under Operation Sindoor. In response, Pakistan launched air attacks and began the movement of heavy military equipment. Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur are located near India’s Rajasthan state. The districts of Jaisalmer and Bikaner in Rajasthan are reportedly on high alert.