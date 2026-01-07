New Delhi, Jan 7 Pakistan desperately turned to the United States for assistance during India's Operation Sindoor, fearing that the military offensive was merely "paused" and could resume, fresh US government filings accessed by NDTV have revealed.

The disclosures expose Islamabad's misinformation campaign and contradict its claims that India sought a ceasefire.

A FARA (US Foreign Agents Registration Act) document distributed by Squire Patton Boggs, a lobbying firm representing Pakistan, explicitly states; "We worry that PM Modi has said India has only paused its military action, and attacks on Pakistan could resume." This admission underscores Islamabad's anxiety following the intense strikes that targeted terror camps and airbases.

The FARA is a US law demanding that individuals or entities acting as agents for foreign principals (governments, political parties, or individuals) publicly disclose their relationship, activities, and finances to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The FARA documents further highlight Pakistan's aggressive lobbying tactics in Washington. Pakistani diplomats and defence officials pursued over 50 high-level meetings with US lawmakers, administration officials, and media figures post-Pahalgam, as reported by NDTV on January 6.

Separate filings confirm India never sought US mediation or discussed ceasefire in its US engagements, debunking US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering the truce.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, was India's decisive response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where Pakistan-backed militants massacred 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation eliminated over 100 terrorists in precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory, leading to a brief but fierce four-day conflict ending in a May 10 ceasefire.

Contrary to Pakistan's propaganda that New Delhi begged for truce, the filings and sources confirm the ceasefire request originated from Pakistani military commanders.

Overwhelmed by the damage inflicted—despite being outmatched by India's superior forces—Islamabad frantically sought intervention from US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had firmly declared in Parliament during May that Operation Sindoor was "merely suspended," warning; "Should Pakistan dare again, it will face a fitting and formidable retaliation. Operation Sindoor remains active and resolute." This stance was reiterated in a July parliamentary address.

These revelations lay bare Pakistan's duplicity; while propagating lies domestically and internationally, its own lobbyists admitted vulnerability. As India maintains zero tolerance for terrorism, the documents affirm New Delhi's resolute stance protected national security without external pressure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor