Pakistan Used High-Speed Missile in Attempt to Strike Indian Air Base in Punjab, Says India

India said Pakistan attacks continued for the second day after intense missile strikes by Indian Armed Forces under 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) on the night of May 6 and 7. Addressing the special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sophia Qureshi said that the Pakistan Army tried to attack an air base station in Punjab with a high-speed missile.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi told the media that the Pakistan Army used a high-speed missile at around 1.40 am in the early hours of Saturday, May 10, to strike an air base station in Punjab. "I would also like to highlight that at 1:40 AM, Pakistan used a high-speed missile in an attempt to strike an air base station in Punjab."

However, the Indian defence system has intercepted the missiles and drones fired from the Islamabad side on the second day, resulting in the casualty of a Jammu and Kashmir senior government official and injuring several people near the border areas. Pakistan also strike residential areas in Jammu and Punjab which created fear among locals. Several structures, including homes and temples, were affected.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi further said that the Pakistan Army, in a deplorable and unprofessional act, also targeted medical centres and school premises at Air Force bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur. "This once again exposed Pakistan's irresponsible tendency to attack civilian infrastructure," she added.

Watch: Addressing the Special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sophia Qureshi says, "The Pakistan Army has continued aggressive activities along the entire western front. It has targeted Indian military structures using UCAV drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions,… pic.twitter.com/aLqC8Mzx6A — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2025

At the start of the special conference on 'Operation Sindoor', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the address said, "It is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, and I repeat, in response, India has defended itself and reacted in a responsible and measured manner to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern."

Qureshi further stated that Pakistan has used civilian flights in Lahore near the International Border (I&B) to shield itself from Indian attacks. "Pakistan’s misuse of international air routes and civilian flights departing from Lahore to conceal its military activities. These deceptive tactics compelled India’s air defense systems to operate with extreme restraint while ensuring civilian safety," Qureshi said.

"The Indian Armed Forces carried out swift and well-coordinated retaliatory strikes, selectively targeting technical installations, ammunition and control centers, radar sites, and weapons depots. Precision strikes using air-launched munitions and fighter jets were conducted on Pakistani military locations," Qureshi further stated.