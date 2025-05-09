Pakistan using Turkish drones, China backing it: Rashid Alvi

New Delhi, May 9 Amid rising border tensions following Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Rashid Alvi, on Friday, raised concerns over foreign involvement in Pakistan’s military aggression, alleging that its drones were primarily of Turkish origin, with suspected support from China as well.

Speaking to IANS, Alvi remarked, “Certainly, someone is backing Pakistan. Our suspicion falls on Turkey and China. Many of the drones Pakistan is using are Turkish. So, both Turkey and China appear to be standing with Pakistan,” Alvi stated.

This revelation comes as Pakistan continues to target Indian regions, including Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, with drone-led strikes and cross-border shelling. These actions, Alvi says, represent an intentional escalation by Pakistan, despite India’s limited strike on terrorist base camps.

“It now seems this situation is gradually turning into a full-scale war. Pakistan is repeatedly making mistakes. They were the first to attack us, and we were compelled to respond. It is essential that Pakistan be taught a lesson. If Pakistan attacks us, they must face the consequences. We only targeted terrorist base camps; we did not intend to start a war,” he emphasised.

Responding to US Vice President J.D. Vance’s remarks urging restraint to avoid a nuclear confrontation, Alvi reiterated India's commitment to peace, while warning that terrorism cannot be left unanswered.

“Peace is extremely important, and what the US Vice President said is right, nothing is more valuable than peace. That’s why India has always believed in peace and harmony. But it’s not possible for any nation to tolerate terrorism and simply let it go. We intend to destroy areas sheltering terrorists; that’s all we did, and the world supported us. The war-like situation that followed, that’s Pakistan’s doing,” he said.

Alvi concluded by urging vigilance and caution, particularly in light of Pakistan’s nuclear rhetoric.

“When a war begins, conclusions are easy, but the Indian government must stay alert. A weak nation can act irrationally. Pakistan is trying to frighten us with nuclear threats. They must realise we also possess nuclear weapons,” Alvi warned.

