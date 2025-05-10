Pakistan Violates Ceasefire; Blackout Enforced in Jammu, Pathankot, Moga, Kutch, and Several Other Cities ( Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 10, 2025 23:03 IST2025-05-10T22:44:17+5:302025-05-10T23:03:45+5:30
Several border states across India are experiencing widespread blackouts, mere hours after India and Pakistan reached a mutual ceasefire ...
Several border states across India are experiencing widespread blackouts, mere hours after India and Pakistan reached a mutual ceasefire agreement on Saturday, May 10. The blackout, which has affected cities such as Jammu, Pathankot, Moga, Kutch, and others, follows a brief period of relative calm that had been anticipated after both nations agreed to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Control.
Despite the mutual ceasefire agreement, tensions remain high as explosions were reported in Jammu city, with projectiles sighted in Indian airspace soon after the announcement. According to eyewitness reports, blasts were heard in multiple locations, including Srinagar, and gunshots echoed through the city.
Local sources from Srinagar reported hearing multiple blasts, adding to the chaotic atmosphere. Authorities in various regions, including Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, enforced a citywide blackout as a precautionary measure, with local power grids reportedly shut down to maintain security.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the explosions, stating that security forces are closely monitoring the situation. The blackouts, while largely attributed to security measures, have caused widespread concern among civilians, as the uncertainty of the situation persists.
Here is the list of areas which are facing Complete Blackout
Gujarat: A blackout has been enforced in Kachchh
Punjab: A blackout has been enforced in Moga
Jammu and Kashmir: Blackout has been enforced near Jammu Airport
Jammu and Kashmir: Blackout has been enforced in Doda
Punjab: A blackout has been enforced in Firozpur
Jammu and Kashmir: Blackout has been enforced in Kathua
Punjab: A blackout is being enforced in Barnala
Jammu and Kashmir: A Blackout has been enforced in Srinagar
Punjab: Blackout has been enforced in Pathankot
