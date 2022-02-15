Pakistan was directly involved in 2019 Pulwama attack as per evidence recovered: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

Pakistan Army was involved directly in the 2019 Pulwama attack which was carried out by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, said Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) on Monday who commanded 15 Corps in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, when the terror attack took place.

He said that the evidence, documents, and weapons recovered by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, and intelligence agencies during the investigation prove that the Pakistan army was involved in this terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, Dhillon said, "The evidence, including weapons, and documents recovered by us during the investigation of the attack, is there. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is being run, funded, and equipped from Pakistan. Those terrorists came to the Kashmir valley and attacked the CRPF personnel and disturbed the peace in the union territory."

He stated that the security forces eliminated the module behind the Pulwama attack led by a Pakistani national Kamran within 100 hours of the attack. "After security forces' operations against JeM, their terrorists were so scared of dying that nobody wanted to take the leadership role," Dhillon added.

Dhillon also said the intercepts of the calls from Pakistan revealed that the terrorists were asked to take a leadership role but they all would refuse.

He also asserted that Pakistan Army, ISI, and terrorist organizations work in unison, so one can cross LoC without the active participation and guidance of the Pakistan Army.

"Pakistan Army, ISI, and terrorist organizations work in unison. No one can cross LoC without active participation and guidance from the Pak Army. We apprehended Pak nationals on LoC in Gulmarg sector who were brought there by the Pakistani post opposite to ours," he added.

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as JeM's Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy.

( With inputs from ANI )

