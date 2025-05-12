Pakistan Went Around The World Seeking Help After India's Attacks, Says PM Modi

In his first address to the nation after a pause in the India-Pakistan tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Pakistan prepared for war but India hit at their heart and destroyed the terror headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke. PM Modi said Pakistan begged the world to find ways to ensure peace in the region. "We conducted precision strikes and attacked their air bases which they were proud of. We caused extensive damage to these bases. Pakistan tried to save its face after being hit badly and went around the world asking for help."

He added: "Because of this, on the afternoon of May 10, they (Pakistan) reached out to our DGMO. By that time we had demolished their infrastructure, struck their terror bases. When Pakistan pleaded for help and said they will not allow terror and military attacks from its soil on India, we considered their proposal. The operation is on pause, we will watch their actions carefully."

The clashes erupted following India's strikes on what it said were "terrorist camps" in Pakistan on Wednesday, a fortnight after 26 men were killed in an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. Earlier today, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan concluded a round of talks aimed at de-escalation. According to sources, the two sides held further discussions on the recent understanding to cease firing and military action along the Line of Control (LoC). However, no talks were held on the Indus Waters Treaty, despite Pakistan’s attempt to raise the issue of its suspension during the dialogue. On Saturday, May 10, both countries agreed to halt all military action starting 5 PM IST. The agreement followed India’s decisive strikes on terror camps across the border, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, as confirmed by India’s DGMO, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai. He reiterated that India's operations targeted terror infrastructure and not the Pakistani military, but persistent hostilities from across the border compelled India to respond with force.India has firmly maintained that any further terrorist activity from Pakistan’s soil will be considered an act of war.

