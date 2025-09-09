Pakistan Zindabad slogans: BJP blames Karnataka govt, accuses it of appeasement

Bengaluru, Sep 9 Commenting on the raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during the Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga district in Karnataka on Monday, state BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday laid the blame at the state government's door over the incident.

An FIR has been lodged by the Karnataka Police and three special teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

Taking to social media platform X, Vijayendra shared the video containing the footage of youths taking part in the Eid Milad procession raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the state.

Vijayendra posted, "Encouraged by the Congress, anti-national criminals who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' inside the Vidhana Soudha are now spreading treasonous slogans on roads across the country. In this context, the incident where 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised during the Eid Milad procession in Bhadravathi yesterday (Monday) is an extreme act of treason."

Similarly, there was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the traditional Dussehra festival in Dharmasthala, and in Maddur as well as other parts of the state and stones were pelted during Ganeshotsava celebrations to disturb peace in Karnataka, he noted.

"What is the Congress-led government in Karnataka trying to do to Karnataka? BJP demands that those who raise such anti-national slogans be immediately arrested and stringent legal action be taken against them," Vijayendra demanded.

BJP workers, led by local MLA Channabasappa, staged a protest condemning the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans at Gandhi Circle in Shivamogga city. The workers burnt tyres and raised slogans against the state government.

Meanwhile, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa claimed that the state government was trying to turn Karnataka into a Muslim state.

"In Hubballi, four youths were stabbed, and in Shivamogga, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. When they organise processions, they raise pro-Pakistan slogans, and when Hindus hold processions, stones are pelted at them. Those anti-nationals must be hanged," Eshwarappa demanded.

B.Y. Raghavendra, who represents the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, stated that the bold anti-national activities taking place in the state are extremely concerning. He condemned the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans during the Eid Milad procession in strong terms and demanded that the state government initiate legal action, asserting that this incident reflects the politics of appeasement.

"Bhadravathi MLA B.K. Sangameshwara stated that he wishes to be born as a Muslim in his next life. Such statements reflect the extent of appeasement by the ruling party. On one hand, our soldiers are conducting 'Operation Sindoor', and on the other, these fanatic forces are raising pro-Pakistan slogans within the country. The state has turned a blind eye and is encouraging such developments," MP Raghavendra claimed.

"The bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru; the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the premises of Vidhana Soudha; the removal of Lord Hanuman’s flag in Keregodu village of Mandya; a youth stabbed for raising 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan in Mangaluru; cases against rioters and those who burned the Hubballi police station being withdrawn; the formation of a SIT based on an unknown person to probe the Dharmasthala case and Maddur violence during Ganesh immersion — despite all these incidents, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims that one section of society is peaceful," MP Raghavendra slammed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor