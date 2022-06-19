Pakistani among two terrorists killed in Kupawara encounter

Srinagar, June 19 Two terrorists, including a Pakistani national have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Lolab area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

"One more terrorist killed (total 02). Heavy exchange of fire going on," police said.

Police said one of the killed terrorists has been identified as a Pakistani National.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 2-3 more terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing encounter," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, citing Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

Police said the encounter started after police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation alongwith Army's 28 RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in Lolab area of Kupwara.

"During search of hideouts, hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress," police said.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day. Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security at DH Pora area in Kulgam district earlier in the day.

