Pakistani Drone Shot Down Near Amritsar Border, Debris Recovered by Security Forces

A high alert has been sounded in Amritsar district of Punjab amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. The remains of a Pakistani drone have been recovered from a field in Mughalni Kot village near the border on Saturday morning, May 10, indicating that Pakistan is now attempting to infiltrate Indian territory through drones. Local villagers informed the Border Security Forces (BSF) after spotting a suspicious object in the field, after which security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Investigations confirmed that the remains belonged to a downed Pakistani drone, which was successfully intercepted and brought down by an Indian defence system.

The debris of the drone was recovered from a field in Mughalni Kot village of the Amritsar district. Initial investigations have confirmed it was a Pakistani drone. The BSF immediately launched a search operation and seized the wreckage. Security has now been tightened in the area.

Punjab: Parts of a drone and a suspected projectile were recovered from a field in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/zyvvogvXyJ — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2025

There have been several such attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate Indian territory using drones, especially along the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir borders. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, and security agencies have been put on high alert. Additional troops have been deployed, and immediate action is being taken against any suspicious activity.

Also Read | India Fires Ballistic Missiles at 4 Airbases in Pakistan After Drone Attacks.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were… pic.twitter.com/BrfEzrZBuC — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 10, 2025

"Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units. Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs," said the Indian Army in a post X.