Pakistani infiltrator shot dead by BSF in J&K's Samba

Jammu, May 1 A Pakistan infiltrator was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in the Samba sector of the international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

BSF sources said that the incident occurred near the border outpost in the Regal area of Samba district.

"The infiltrator was killed when he was trying to cross over to the Indian side near the border fence. The identity of the infiltrator is being ascertained," a source said.

