Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Border in Punjab

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor', security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), are on high alert. In a recent incident at the border, the BSF shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on the morning of Thursday, May 8.

According to reports, the intruder was spotted at Gate Number 207/1, near the Lakha Singh Wala BSF post in the Mamdot block of Ferozepur, around 2:30 am. BSF jawans patrolling the border ordered him to stop. When he ignored their warnings, he was neutralised.

Intruder Shot Dead by BSF

Firozpur, Punjab: A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by BSF jawans near gate 207/1 along the Indo-Pak border. Despite warnings, the intruder kept advancing, prompting the BSF to open fire. The individual was killed on the spot pic.twitter.com/gqNo6mXzF3 — IANS (@ians_india) May 8, 2025

The identity of the man is yet to be confirmed, and authorities are investigating the incident to determine whether he had any terror links or was acting independently. The infiltration attempt comes at a time when Punjab is on high alert and security along the international border has been significantly intensified.