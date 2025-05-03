Pakistani nationals asked to apply afresh for Long Term Visas by July 10

Jaipur, May 3 The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a directive requiring all Pakistani citizens holding Long-Term Visas (LTVs) -- who have not acquired Indian citizenship -- to reapply through the Electronic Foreigners Regional Registration Office (e-FRRO) portal with verified documents, officials said.

According to Vishnukant, Inspector General of Police (Security), Rajasthan, this decision follows an order issued on April 28, 2025, by Pratap Singh Rawat, Under Secretary of the Ministry's Foreign-I Department.

While previous provisions had exempted LTV holders from reapplying, the revised policy mandates a fresh application process.

Applicants must submit a valid LTV certificate, a recent passport-sized photograph with a white background, current address proof, details of their profession, occupation, and religion, and, if applicable, a copy of their Indian citizenship application.

The e-FRRO portal (https://indianfrro.gov.in) will accept applications from May 10 to July 10, 2025. Failure to reapply within this window will result in visa cancellation.

