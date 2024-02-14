Pakistani Rangers Violates Ceasefire Along International Border in Jammu

Pakistani Rangers on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on the Border Security Force (BSF) post along the International Border in Jammu. According to PTI reports, the exchange of fire lasted for over 20 minutes, commencing at 5.50 pm, as BSF personnel at the Makwal outpost retaliated effectively. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or damages on the Indian side.

This incident follows a similar violation last year on November 8-9, where a BSF jawan lost his life in firing from Pakistan Rangers in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district. This marked the first fatality since the renewed ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. In recent occurrences, on October 26, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu, while another BSF jawan sustained injuries on October 17.

Amidst rising tensions, senior officers are closely monitoring the situation, and security personnel along the International Border have been placed on high alert. The timing of this ceasefire violation is notable, as the Jammu and Kashmir administration prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on February 20, where he is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu.