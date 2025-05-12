Pakistani Spies Use Indian WhatsApp Number to Extract Info On Operation Sindoor; Advisory Issued

As Operation Sindoor continues to unfold, a new threat has surfaced in the form of psychological and digital warfare. Reports confirm that operatives from Pakistan's intelligence services (PIO) have adopted deceptive tactics, targeting Indian journalists and civilians through WhatsApp under the guise of Indian defence officials. A WhatsApp number—+91 7340921702—has been identified as one of the primary tools used by PIO to reach out to unsuspecting individuals. Posing as senior Indian military personnel, these operatives attempt to extract real-time information about India's internal security status, troop movements, and critical infrastructure. In response, the Ministry of Defence has issued a nationwide alert urging citizens to remain vigilant. “Please do not fall for such attempts,” the official statement read, emphasizing that no information should be shared with unknown callers, regardless of how credible they might sound.

Earlier this month, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary disclosed a rising trend in these espionage attempts. “There has been a noticeable increase in calls from individuals posing as Army or senior government officers,” he said. These fake officials have reportedly sought sensitive data related to strategic locations, especially from residents near defence establishments and other vital installations. SP Choudhary further urged civilians to report any suspicious interactions to local law enforcement immediately and avoid divulging any details over the phone, regardless of pressure or persuasion.

Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 7, was India’s strong retaliatory move following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. Targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), the operation signaled a clear message: India will not tolerate terrorism or those who shelter it. Following the precision strikes, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, leading to heightened cross-border shelling. However, both nations agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10, temporarily halting active conflict. Nonetheless, threats in cyberspace and over communication lines persist, making public awareness and caution more important than ever. Security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely and have asked telecom providers to assist in tracing these spoofed numbers.