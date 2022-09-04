Pakistani terrorist dies of heart attack in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 4 Tabarak Hussain, a Pakistani terrorist arrested in August in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, died of an alleged heart attack, the Army said.

The Army added that Hussain, who was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) on August 21 by the Army in Jhangar sector of Nowshera in Rajouri district passed away after suffering a heart attack late Saturday evening.

The terrorist was tasked by Pakistan's ISI to carry out suicide attacks along with his accomplices on army posts situated close to the LoC in Rajouri district.

Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, was arrested on August 21 for the second time in the past six years while trying to intrude into India from across the border.

Hussain, a trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and Pakistan Army agent, was shot at and critically injured by the Army on August 21 was later shifted him to military hospital where he underwent a surgery during which the soldiers donated three units of blood to save his life.

"His body will be handed over to police for legal formalities on Sunday," Army said.

On August 24, Army's 80 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana had told reporters that Hussain confessed about his plan to attack the army posts along with two others who, however, fled back after they were intercepted on the LoC in Nowshera sector.

"Hussain revealed that he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan's intelligence agency named Colonel Yunus Chaudhry, who paid him Rs 30,000 in Pakistani currency.

"Hussain also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. The go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col. Chaudhry on August 21.

"He had earlier been captured by the Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017," Brigadier Kapil Rana had told the reporters.

