Pakistani virus has entered Congress' head, taunts CM Fadnavis

Kolhapur, May 23 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of India's approach towards Pakistan, Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's mediation claims, saying, "The Pakistani virus has entered the head of the Congress".

Speaking at the launch of a slew of development projects proposed in Ichalkaranji constituency, represented by BJP legislator Rahul Awade, CM Fadnavis said, "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is not a threat to us, but the Pakistan-occupied Congress is a threat to the country."

"Who will explain to those whose heads have been infected with the Pakistani virus?" he asked.

"Pakistan had sent a large number of drones, but not a single drone worked as our army destroyed them. Pakistan does not have such a weapon that can touch Indian soil. After Pakistan knelt, we declared a ceasefire, we did not attack Pakistani citizens. The biggest achievement of this war is that all the arms and ammunition, and equipment were 'Made in India'. One Rahul (MLA Rahul Awade) takes out a two and a half kilometer Tiranga Yatra while the other Rahul (Rahul Gandhi) asks how the plane fell, how the attacks took place," said CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis further stepped up the attack against the grand old party, saying, "Pakistan has hijacked the thoughts of the Congress people. These fools do not know that agricultural drones and war drones are different. Who will explain to these fools now? The Congress has another virus from Pakistan in its head, and its hard disk has been corrupted. This is a new India. If you wipe the vermilion of our women, we will enter and kill them."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown that those who look at India with an evil eye will be given a befitting reply. Today, my mother and sisters have come to this Yatra wearing vermilion. Nearly 100 terrorists, along with Masood Ahmed and Saeed's family, were killed due to Prime Minister Modi's move," said CM Fadnavis.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, while targeting the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, claimed that India's foreign policy has "collapsed".

Rahul Gandhi asked why not a single country backed India in condemning Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, and who asked Trump to "mediate" between the two nations.

On Thursday, he attacked PM Modi, saying, "Modi-ji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell me: 1. Why did you believe Pakistan's statement on terrorism? 2. Why did you sacrifice India's interests by bowing to Trump? 3. Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras?"

