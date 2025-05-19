Pakistan’s attempt to target Golden Temple represents a new low: BJP

Chandigarh, May 19 Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday condemned the drone and missile attack planned by Pakistan on the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“It is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan attempted to target this sacred site at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken historic steps to build bridges for Sikh devotees, including the facilitation of pilgrimage to Shri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan,” he claimed.

Chugh remarked that Pakistan has, for decades, tried to foment terrorism in Punjab, and the attempted assault on Shri Harmandir Sahib represents a new low in its long-standing strategy of destabilisation.

He said the thwarted attack was not only a military provocation but also an affront to the deep spiritual and cultural heritage of Punjab.

While saluting the Indian armed forces for successfully intercepting and neutralising the threat, Chugh also expressed strong disapproval of Pakistan’s recent missile attack on a gurdwara in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it part of a pattern of targeting religious institutions to provoke unrest.

Terming the incident a clear reflection of Pakistan’s desperation and malicious intent, Chugh said that after the success of Operation Sindoor, which dismantled key terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan stands exposed and rattled.

“In frustration, it is now attempting to target symbolic and nationally significant landmarks, but India stands ready, resolute, and united to defend every inch of its territory and heritage,” he added.

The Indian Army on Monday showed a demo of how Indian air defence systems, including the AKASH missile system, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks. The Army also showed debris from intercepted Pakistani missiles and drones.

