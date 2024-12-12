Palakkad Accident: 4 Students Killed, Several Injured After Lorry Carrying Cement Overturns Onto Them in Kalladikkode (Watch Videos)

At least four female students died, and several others were injured on Thursday afternoon, December 12, after a lorry carrying cement travelling towards Mannarkad in Kalladikkode, Palakkad district of Kerala, overturned on them. According to the report, students belong to Karimba Higher Secondary School.

Also Read | TN: Three Keralites, including two month old baby, killed in Coimbatore road accident.

The deceased were identified as Irfan, Mithu, Rida and Aysha. The accident occurred on on the Kozhikode-Palakkad National Highway near Panayampadam in Kalladikode. Chief Minister office of Kerala said that the state government is working to provide emergency treatment to all the injured.

Four Schoolgirls Killed in Tragic Accident at Palakkad



In a heartbreaking accident, four schoolgirls lost their lives when a speeding lorry overturned and ran over them at Panayampadam near Kalladikkode. The tragic incident occurred around 4 PM while the students were waiting… pic.twitter.com/ClnIfOilMp — South First (@TheSouthfirst) December 12, 2024

The accident will be investigated in detail and necessary steps will be taken, said Kerala CMO. According to the local media reports, the incident occurred at around 4 pm on Thursday, when a group of students were waiting for the bus to go back home after school. The lorry, loaded with cement, reportedly lost control, veered off the road, and toppled onto the children. Locals in the area staged a protest against the district officials as they alleged that the bad condition of the roads led to the accident.