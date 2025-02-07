Palakkad Elephant Attack Video: Man Mauled to Death by Vallamkulam Narayanankutty During Kerala Temple Festival

A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by an elephant named Vallamkulam Narayanankutty during a temple festival in Kerala's Palakkad district on Thursday night, February 6. According to the information, the incident took place at around 11.50 pm when a jumbo lost its control during a religious performance and attacked the crowd.

The incident occurred on Thanneercode Road when Vallamkulam Narayanankutty elephant was returning home from Gaja Sangamam (prayer). The elephant attacked the mahout and trampled him below his leg to death. After attacking the mahout, the elephant destroyed parked vehicles and shops.

Kunjumon (50) was mauled to death by an elephant, Vallamkulam Narayanankutty, during a religious performance last night at 11:50 PM.

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows a huge elephant gone crazy hitting man and crushing him with his front legs. Chaos erupted in the area eue to panic, people on the road started running save their life as huge jumbo goes on smashing people on the road.