Palaniswami asks AIADMK workers to oust 'tyrannical' DMK govt in TN

Chennai, Jan 16 Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday called upon the AIADMK party workers to work for ousting the DMK government and termed the DMK rule as “tyrannical” and “anti-people”.

Palaniswami said that the people of the state have been abandoned by the DMK government and called upon the party cadres to work hard to remove the government.

He said that the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is not able to implement welfare projects and schemes in the state as the government is highly “corrupt”.

Palaniswami said that the DMK government is not even able to protect the natural calamities victims.

“The DMK government is tormenting the people of Tamil Nadu by increasing electricity tariff, milk price and house tax,” he said.

