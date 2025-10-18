Palaniswami releases ‘Anna Vazhi Dravidam’ magazine chronicling Dravidian movement’s legacy

Chennai, Oct 18 AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami released a commemorative magazine titled “Anna Vazhi Dravidam” (Dravidian Movement in Anna’s Footsteps), capturing the evolution and enduring influence of the Dravidian movement on Tamil Nadu’s political and social fabric.

The special print edition was launched to mark the 54th foundation day of the AIADMK, while the digital edition was released earlier in September to coincide with the birth anniversary of “Thanthai” Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam and ideological precursor of the movement.

According to a party release, “Anna Vazhi Dravidam” celebrates the vision of Arignar C.N. Annadurai (Anna), whose ideals of social justice, equality, rationalism, and self-respect transformed Tamil society and inspired successive leaders — including AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Speaking at the launch, Palaniswami said that the Dravidian movement envisioned by Anna “was not merely an ideology but a mission to uplift every section of society.” He reaffirmed that the AIADMK remains committed to translating Anna’s principles into action “through governance that truly serves the people.”

The magazine, conceived as a platform for reflection and analysis, contains essays and commentaries on the cultural origins, political evolution, and contemporary relevance of Dravidian thought in shaping Tamil Nadu’s democracy.

It also explores how the movement’s philosophical foundations have influenced governance models and social policy in the State. Party leaders described the publication as both a historical chronicle and an ideological reaffirmation.

“Through this magazine, the AIADMK seeks to remind people that the essence of Anna’s message lies in service, social justice, and empowerment,” the statement said.

“Anna Vazhi Dravidam” thus stands as a tribute to the enduring Dravidian legacy, connecting the vision of Anna with the leadership continuum of MGR, Jayalalithaa, and now Edappadi K. Palaniswami, reaffirming the AIADMK’s place as a custodian of Dravidian ideals in contemporary Tamil Nadu politics.

