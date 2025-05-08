Palaniswami slams DMK govt on law & order; accuses it of failing people of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 8 AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) launched a scathing attack on the DMK government on Thursday, accusing it of failing on multiple fronts as it completed four years in office.

In a strongly-worded statement, Palaniswami said the recurrence of deaths due to illicit liquor — the second such tragedy in 13 years — was a grim testament to the “achievement” of the CM Stalin-led “Dravida Model” of government.

He criticised the administration’s inability to curb the production and sale of spurious alcohol, calling it a glaring example of negligence and poor governance.

The AIADMK leader further alleged that law and order in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated under the DMK’s watch, with increasing incidents of violence and crimes targeting women.

“Tamil Nadu has been turned into a state where women cannot lead their lives safely — this, too, is being claimed as an achievement of the so-called Dravida Model government,” he claimed.

Raising concerns over the state’s finances, Palaniswami warned that the growing debt burden was putting Tamil Nadu’s economic stability at risk.

He accused the government of mismanagement and pointed to an apparent lack of coordination between departments, leading to delays in the implementation of welfare schemes and critical infrastructure projects.

“Despite repeatedly flagging these issues inside the Assembly and outside, the government has failed to take strong and firm measures. The DMK lacks the maturity and political will to correct its mistakes,” Palaniswami alleged.

Drawing a contrast with his own tenure, the AIADMK leader claimed that his administration had delivered numerous welfare schemes and development projects.

“Can the Stalin model government point to a similar achievement?” he questioned, challenging the ruling party to account for its performance over the past four years.

In a separate development, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran also took aim at the DMK government. In a social media post, he accused the administration of being “lackadaisical” in its response to the alleged rape of a minor girl in Erode, criticising the government’s handling of the case and calling for swift justice.

As the DMK marked four years in power, the Oopposition sharpened its criticism, signaling a politically-charged atmosphere ahead of the next electoral battle.

