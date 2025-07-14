Palaniswami to launch 2nd phase of election campaign on July 24

Chennai, July 14 AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will begin the second phase of his statewide election campaign, 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom (Let’s Protect the People, Revive Tamil Nadu)', on July 24 from Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district.

This leg of the campaign will cover eight districts and is scheduled to conclude on August 8 in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar district.

The first phase of the campaign, which was launched on July 7 at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, is currently underway and will conclude on July 23 in Pattukottai. In this phase, Palaniswami has already toured 13 Assembly constituencies across the districts of Coimbatore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.

Without taking a break, EPS will immediately begin the second phase, continuing his sharp attack against the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He has repeatedly claimed that the campaign’s central objective is to oust the DMK from power and restore AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu.

A key theme of Palaniswami’s campaign has been the alleged failure of the DMK to fulfil its 2021 election promises. He has also targeted the government over issues such as increased power tariffs and tax burdens. However, his criticism of the DMK’s decision to use temple funds under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for educational institutions has sparked political backlash.

The ruling DMK, along with its allies, including CPI(M), CPI, and VCK, accused EPS of echoing the ideological stance of the RSS and BJP, thereby aligning himself with right-wing narratives.

The AIADMK leader was forced to issue clarifications during subsequent campaign stops to contain the damage.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Kerala, reaffirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a majority in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and form the next government. This statement has intensified speculation about future political alignments in the state, especially as Palaniswami has maintained that the AIADMK is preparing to contest the elections independently and has ruled out any coalition with the BJP.

The differing positions of the two former allies have injected uncertainty into the opposition’s strategy, even as the AIADMK seeks to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment and gain early momentum ahead of the crucial 2026 polls.

