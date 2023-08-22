Palghar Horror: Woman raped repeatedly, video circulated online

Palghar, Aug 22 In a horrible incident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a woman was allegedly raped by an individual. The accused has also recorded the heinous acts and circulated the video on social media platforms.

Palghar Police has registered a case against the accused under section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to the repeated rape of the same woman, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Two more individuals have also been implicated for their involvement in the crime.

The victim, a married woman, was targeted by the accused who established a connection with her. Exploiting her trust, the accused subjected her to multiple instances of sexual assault and brazenly recorded these acts.

He then distributed the footage on social media platforms, further exacerbating the victim’s ordeal.

Upon discovering the explicit video, the victim filed a complaint against the accused.

Police has launched an investigation however no arrests have been made as of yet.

--IANS

