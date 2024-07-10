Pali Research Institute to come up in Lucknow soon

Lucknow, July 10 An Adarsh ​​Pali Research Institute will soon be established at the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar campus, for the comprehensive development of Pali language, university officials said.

Tools and apps will be created through Pali computational linguistics.

There are many such books related to Pali grammar, etc., which are not available in Devnagari at present, and they have to be translated and published.

Similarly, publication of special Pali texts and journals will also be done through this institute, said an official.

"According to the guidelines of the Education Ministry, Indian government, and University Grants Commission, Adarsh ​​Pali Research Institute will be established on Lucknow campus for study-teaching, training, research and promotion of Pali. It is worth mentioning that the work of translation and research on Pali Tipitaka literature has already been going on in the Pali Study Centre on the campus since 2009," said campus director Sarvnarayan Jha.

Jha said, "After the approval of the Education Ministry, Indian government, a notification will be issued as per the rules. The institute will be operated on the campus itself for the time being."

With the efforts of CSU Vice-Chancellor, Srinivas Varkhedi, the Pali Study Centre will now be upgraded and given the form of an ideal Pali research institute.

In response to a question, Jha clarified that in the future, for the systematic implementation of this institute, along with the post of director, the process of recruitment would be started for the posts of associate professor, assistant professor, and various administrative posts.

Along with this, the selection process will also be started for various temporary posts.

The chairman of Buddhist philosophy and Pali School, Ram Nandan Singh, said, "In Adarsh ​​Pali Shodh Sansthan, books will be prepared in a simple way to teach Pali."

Various types of certificate and diploma courses related to Pali and Buddhist literature will be run in it, and training classes will be organised in different parts of the country to teach Pali language and its grammar.

"Instructions have been received from the university headquarters to run the project of writing 'Brihad Itihaas of Pali Literature' through this institute. There is a plan to prepare more than 100 monographs based on the characters of great men and scholars who tried to revive the Pali language and literature after the Renaissance period," he said.

