Pallonji Mistry of Pallonji Group passes away at 93

Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away at the age of 93 at his residence in Mumbai.

He was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4 percent holding in the conglomerate, Mistry. He ran the Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji group. Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry was an Indian-born Irish billionaire construction tycoon and chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group who is the richest Irish person. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his wealth is estimated to be US$28.0 billion as of 9 April 2021.

The Mistrys own a substantial construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji. Shapoorji, the group patriarch and Pallonji's father, built some of Mumbai's landmarks around the Fort area – the Hong Kong & Shanghai Bank, the Grindlays Bank, the Standard Chartered Bank, the State Bank of India and the Reserve Bank of India buildings.