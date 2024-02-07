Palwal-Sonipat rail line to connect with Nuh: Haryana Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Feb 7 Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said the 126-km-long Palwal-Sonipat Railway Line project, alongside the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, costing Rs 5,700 crore, would connect Nuh, Sohna, Manesar, and Kharkhoda.

Presiding over a meeting with officials to discuss the progress of land acquisition for the Haryana Orbit Rail Corridor Project, Kaushal emphasized the project would be a significant boon to the state.

In total, 441.47 hectares have been acquired for the project. Compensation amounting to Rs 1,419.24 crore is being distributed, with Rs 1,167.92 crore already disbursed.

The remaining Rs 251.32 crore will be distributed soon and the acquisition of the remaining land is in progress, he added.

He directed officials to expedite the distribution of compensation for acquired land in Palwal, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Nuh, and Sonipat.

The Chief Secretary also urged them to ensure the distribution of structure compensation in Palwal, Sohna, Gurugram, Pataudi, Nuh, and Tawadu subdivisions as soon as possible.

