Pan masala trader gunned down in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, Feb 21 Unidentified men gunned down a pan masala trader in Bihar's Muzaffarpur city, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Govind Kumar.

According to the police, the assailants barged into the house of Govind Kumar, which is located just 200 meters from the town police station and shot him in the drying room.

Jayant Kant, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Muzaffarpur confirmed the incident. He said that the accused had fired up on Govind Kumar inside the house. His family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed due to multiple gunshot injuries and excessive bleeding.

Vijendra Chaudhary, the deceased's uncle said: "After closing the shop, he returned home around 9 p.m. on Sunday. As soon as he entered the house, the accused, who were probably following him, barged inside and fired upon Govind Kumar indiscriminately. He sustained multiple gunshot injuries and died during the treatment."

"There is complete lawlessness in the city. Hence, crime cases frequently take place here. The criminals used to demand extortion from traders and industrialists in the city. The criminals should be arrested and speedy trial be held," Chaudhary said.

