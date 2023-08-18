Panchayats are pillars of India's democracy: PM

New Delhi, August 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that panchayats form the pillars of India's democratic system.

In his virtual address to a Panchayati Raj function in Daman and Diu, Modi said that zila panchayat members should resolve people's problems and contribute towards development of districts and improve standard of living of people.

“Panchayats are the pillars of our democratic system. You (Zila Panchayat members) should work towards resolving the problems of the common man. You should work and contribute towards raising the standards of living of people in your respective states,” he said, adding that panchayat members should also ensure how students in their area can do well in 10th and 12th examination and excel in sports.

Modi further said that the central government and the BJP believe in values of collectiveness, organisation and dedication.

"We are continuously in the process of enhancing our ability and skills to effectively discharge all responsibilities," he added.

