Panchkula: Leopard Cub Rescued by Forest Officials From Temple in Pinjore (WATCH)

A leopard cub which was found in a temple in Pinjore area of Panchkula district of Haryana was rescued by Panchkula Forest officials. The animal may have wandered off from its mother when they were drinking water by the river.. After spotting the cub by the riverside near the Shivlotia Temple at around 6 PM on Tuesday evening, July 15, panic spread among locals.

Initially dogs were chasing leopard cub, however, bystanders intervened and managed to scare the dogs away. Locals informed the Forest Department, which dispatched a rescue team to the location without delay. Upon arrival, the team rescued the cub unharmed.

Leopard Cub Rescued From Temple in Haryana

VIDEO | Haryana: Leopard cub rescued by forest officials from a temple in Pinjore, Panchkula district.



The cub is now in the custody of the offerest officials and search operation has been launched in the surrounding forest areas.