Panchkula Mass Suicide: 7 of Family Found Dead in Parked Car in Haryana; Suicide Note Recovered

Seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula. The car was parked in a residential area in Panchkula's Sector 27. The incident came to light late at night on Monday, May 26. When police arrived, they found a dead married couple in their 40s, three children and two elderly people inside the car.

The deceased, identified as Praveen Mittal from Dehradun, along with his parents, wife and three children, had come to Panchkula from Uttarakhand's Dehradun for a religious event. Police and forensic teams, including DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Amit Dahiya, reached the scene. A suicide note recovered from the vehicle cited financial distress as the reason. Police have launched a detailed investigation.

VIDEO | Panchkula, Haryana: Seven members of a family from Dehradun found dead inside a car. Police investigating the case.



DSP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik says, "Our forensic team has reached the spot. We are analysing... scanning the car thoroughly to know the reasons behind the it. Some facts that have emerged primarily indicate that this is a matter of suicide."

"At the moment, we are investigating the case from all angles. We are questioning the people in the area and going through the CCTV footage," DCP (Crime), Panchkula, Haryana, Amit Dahiya said.

