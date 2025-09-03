Panchkula–Shimla Highway Traffic Update: Injuries Feared After Huge Tree Falls on School Bus Amid Rains

There are fears of injuries after a huge tree fell on the school bus in Panchkula district of Haryana on Wednesday afternoon, September 3, due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. According to the news agency ANI, the bus was carrying students at the time of the incident. Authorities and rescue teams are at the spot and working to rescue trapped students under the tree.

School Bus Trapped Under Tree

#WATCH | Haryana | Amid heavy rainfall in the city, a tree fell on a vehicle carrying school students in Panchkula. Injuries feared. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2yS0SRvjqZ — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

The Panchkula-Shimla Highway, which is part of National Highway 5 (NH-5), has also been blocked after a tree collapsed on the Slip road near Sector 4 in Panchkula on Wednesday, due to heavy rainfall and high-speed winds.

The vehicular traffic on the crucial route, which connects Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, has been disrupted. Authorities are on the spot using their full force to remove collapsed trees on the road with the help of a JCB. Traffic has been diverted to different routes due to the blockage.

Tree Falls on Panchkula–Shimla Highway

Panchkula, Haryana: A tree has fallen on the slip road near Sector 4 on the Panchkula-Shimla Highway, disrupting traffic. NHAI crews are clearing the tree from the road with the help of a JCB. Traffic has been diverted due to the blockage pic.twitter.com/xen8gjCGPu — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2025

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Haryana, leaving waterlogging and traffic jams on the roads, disturbing people's daily routes. According to the weather department, the Ambala region received 105.6mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am on Wednesday. Panchkula received 57.5 mm, Karnal 27.8 mm, Narnaul 21 mm, Hisar 11.5 mm, Rohtak 10 mm, Sirsa 12 mm, and Faridabad 5 mm.

District administrations in several districts of Haryana have declared today a holiday in all government, private, and other educational institutions in Ambala and Panchkula.