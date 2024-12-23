Panchkula Shooting: Three Shot Dead at Birthday Party in Haryana (Watch Video)

Three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants at the parking lot of a hotel in Haryana’s Panchkula. The incident took place on Sunday evening, December 22, reported news agency PTI.

The victims were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, said Station House Officer Pinjore, Inspector Sombir. Police said the trio were shot dead by unknown assailants in the hotel parking lot.

Three Shot Dead at Birthday in Panchkula

VIDEO | Three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula. The incident took place on Sunday night.#PanchkulaNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/q8CDZOznTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2024

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Jewellery Store Salesman Shot by Two Men on Motorcycle, Dies in Hospital.

“The three had come to a birthday party when the incident took place,” Arvind Kamboj, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Panchkula, said. PTI over the phone.