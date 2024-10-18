Panel submits UCC Rules to Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Oct 18 The draft rules for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, prepared by a committee chaired by former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, were handed over to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, here on Friday at the Secretariat.

Chief Minister Dhami confirmed that the draft rules have been received, and a cabinet meeting will soon be held to finalise the date for implementing the UCC. It is expected that the UCC will be enforced in Uttarakhand by November 9, the state's Foundation Day.

The process to make law on UCC began in 2022, when an expert committee was formed to prepare the draft of the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code. The draft was passed in the State Legislative Assembly on February 7, 2024, followed by the President of India’s assent in March. This led to the enactment of the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024.

To ensure smooth implementation, a "Rules and Implementation Committee," chaired by Shatrughan Singh, was constituted, which presented the draft rules, in both Hindi and English, to the government on Friday.

The rulebook is divided into four key sections, covering marriage and divorce registration, live-in relationships, birth and death registrations, and succession rules. The law makes registration of live-in relationships mandatory. The legislation also bans child marriage and introduces a 'standardised process' for divorce.

To make the process accessible to the public, a dedicated portal and mobile app have also been developed, allowing for online registrations and appeals.

Chief Minister Dhami, while addressing the media, said the government is committed to implementing the UCC. He said, “Some people have historically promoted appeasement, dividing society on religious and class lines. But this law does not target any particular community.”

Shatrughan Singh, the committee chairman, stated, “We have included all the necessary recommendations in our report. It is now up to the state government to decide which recommendations will be adopted. Our committee's work is over.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor