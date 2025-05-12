‘Pani Or Khoon Eksath Nahi Beh Sakte’: PM Modi On Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Operation Sindoor, the Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and India’s stance on Terrorism. He said that if there are talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Those nine premises of the terrorist groups were not the only things targeted by Indian missiles and drones in Pakistan, but their courage also shook, PM Modi said in his address. He also warned that if any terrorist attacks India, then they will get a fitting reply from the nation.

PM Modi said, “...If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)...India's stand has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot be done together.” Speaking about the Indus Valley Treaty, he said, “Pani or khoon eksath nahi beh sakte. (Water and blood cannot flow together.)”

He said, “When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorist organisations but their courage also shook. Terrorist sites like Bhawalpur and Muridke were the universities of global terrorism. All big terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or big terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or the other connected to these terrorist sites..."

Further speaking about Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “The terrorists had destroyed the Sindoor of our sisters, so India destroyed the headquarters of terrorism.”



In order to eliminate nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, India initiated Operation Sindoor at the beginning of May 7. At least 100 terrorists were killed during the operation. Before a planned meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, PM Modi presided over a high-level discussion earlier in the day that comprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.