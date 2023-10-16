Panic buttons in UP buses, cabs soon

Lucknow, Oct 16: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to install panic buttons along with CCTV cameras in the transport department’s city buses, as well as in Ola and Uber cabs in 17 municipal corporations of the state, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, under the ‘Safe City’ project.

The ‘Safe City’ project is part of the UP government’s bid to ensure the safety of girls, women and the elderly during travel.

"These CCTV cameras and panic buttons are being integrated with UP-112 by the transport department. This integration will allow passengers to seek help by pressing the panic button in case of any emergency during their journey. When the signal is received, the UP-112 team will be activated and provide immediate assistance. This will ensure a pleasant and safe travel experience for the passengers," a government spokesman said.

On behalf of the transport department, testing is being done by CRISIL Company to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in city buses and integrate them with UP-112.

Additionally, the work of testing integration with Uber has already been completed by the transport department.

"A MoU is on the anvil between the transport department and Uber for the installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons. Along with this, a proposal for installation of CCTVs and panic buttons has been made and sent to the government. Once the government approves the proposal, the installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons in Uber will commence," the spokesman stated further.

On the other hand, a company has been instructed to provide revised facial recognition software (FRS) and technical commercials for integration with Ola.

Furthermore, under the ‘Safe City’ project, 1,861 hotspots have been identified in the state for cases of harassment and molestation of women.

Out of these, 656 highly sensitive locations are being continuously patrolled by the police. Under the project, a special campaign (Savera Scheme) was run by UP-112 in 17 Municipal Corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar to help the elderly. Through the campaign, 1,52,139 elderly people living alone and elderly couples were identified and verified.

