Panic grips MP schools after receiving bomb threats

Indore, Feb 4 Panic gripped two private schools in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after receiving the bomb threats which prompted authorities to take action on Tuesday.

The bomb threat was received via emails after which school administrations alerted the district administration and police.

“The threats mentioned blowing them up using RDX were received via e-mails from Chennai. The two private schools have been identified as Digamber Public School, located on Khandwa Road, and the Indore Public School,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

He added that upon receiving information, police teams along with bomb disposal squads were sent to the two institutions.

“Subsequently, both the school buildings were evacuated and an inspection was carried out, but no explosive has been found so far,” he said, adding that the email mentioned that RDX had been planted in both schools.

“Some parts are written in the Tamil language also in the email,” Dandotia added.

Digamber Public School, which also runs a college for law degree, was conducting the exam during the inspection. A group of NSUI students also joined the evacuation process.

Prior to this incident, one IIT institute located in the Simrol police station area of ​​Indore had received an email threatening to blow up the institute with a bomb. There was another threat as well to blow up the Indore airport.

